CCTV image released in search for missing Telford girl

Police have released a CCTV image as they continue to search for missing Telford girl Nicole Harris.

Nicole, 15, was last seen in Albrighton on Saturday 15 September.

CCTV shows her at the junction of High Street and Lyncroft just after 10pm on Saturday night. Shortly before the last sighting of her on CCTV she is seen at the entrance to the Shrewsbury Arms pub.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and are appealing for the public’s help to find her.

Although the last sighting of Nicole is in Albrighton, it’s thought she could have been given a lift to be anywhere in the region.

Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse said: “It’s been almost five days that Nicole was last seen and we’re becoming increasingly concerned. She has not made contact with any of her family or people she knows since Saturday night and clearly the longer she is missing the more we are concerned for her safety.

“It may be someone has stopped and given her a lift and I would ask anyone who was driving through Albrighton on Saturday evening to get in contact, particularly anyone who has dashcam footage as they may have driven past her without realising.”

Nicole is described as white, around 5ft 3 inches tall, slim build, with long straight dark brown hair and brown eyes. It’s believed she was wearing a yellow vest top, a blue tracksuit top, blue jeans with flowers on and blue Adidas trainers at the time of her disappearance.