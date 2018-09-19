Cash and safe stolen during burglary at school in Newport

Police are investigating after cash and a safe were stolen during a burglary at the Burton Borough School in Newport.

Offenders broke in and took cash from the vending machines and a safe with money inside at around 11pm on Saturday 8 September.

It’s believed they were in a Silver Ford Focus or Silver Vauxhall Astra which left the school grounds at around 12:50am on Sunday 9 September.

Enquiries are being carried out and police are appealing for information.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 42s 100918 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.