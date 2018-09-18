Crematorium plans on display at public exhibition in Nesscliffe today

A public exhibition is taking place in Nesscliffe today over plans for a new crematorium.

The Westerleigh Group is wanting to develop and operate the crematorium on a site near the old A5.

The building will be a modestly sized single storey building and will house a 96-seat chapel, a waiting room, accessible public toilets, administrative offices and a crematory.

To the front of the chapel would be public parking for 81 cars, including four accessible spaces, whilst to the rear there would be a small service yard and staff parking for 5 cars. A new access point would be created to improve visibility.

The memorial park would contain a range of formal and informal landscaped areas, a scattering lawn and space for “living memorials”, where the bereaved may dedicate a tree to their loved ones. The result will be an evolving parkland, offering space for family and friends to show their respect and take time for reflection.

Established in 1991 and operating 30 facilities across England, Scotland & Wales, Westerleigh is the leading developer-operator of crematoria in the UK. The company has particular experience of developing new crematoria, having built 24 of those 30, and with 2 more due to open this year.

The event takes place between 2.30pm and 7pm today at Nesscliffe Village Hall.