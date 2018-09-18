Counterfeit goods worth around £50,000 seized in Hodnet

Police and Trading Standards have seized around £50,000 worth of counterfeit goods after a car was stopped in Hodnet.

The vehicle was stopped last Thursday after the way it was being driven caused police concern.

Police found items inside the car that they suspected were counterfeit and the driver was arrested.

Due to the nature of the arrest, a search of a house in Hodnet was carried out where a significant amount of goods, all believed to be counterfeit were seized.

Among the items seized were 400 pairs of trainers, football shirts, jackets, perfumes, hair straighteners and watches. It’s thought the goods could be worth around £50,000.

Police and Trading Standards have now launched a joint investigation.

It comes as West Mercia Police continues to crackdown on serious and organised crime as part of Protect.

Sergeant Darren Stacey said: “This is a significant amount of counterfeit goods we have seized which we suspect are likely to be linked to organised crime and reinforces our commitment to disrupting and dismantling the criminal behaviour of those involved in serious and organised crime.

“We are now working closely with Trading Standards to carry out our investigation.”

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of articles to be used in fraud and released on police bail.