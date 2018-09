An 11-year-old boy was injured following a collision in Shrewsbury this afternoon.

The collision involving the young boy on a bicycle and a car happened at the junction of Long Row and Ditherington.

The boy was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with leg injuries.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police attended the scene.

Motorists faced delays in the area following the collison as the road was partially blocked.