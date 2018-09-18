Apology made by Severn Trent after work overran in Shrewsbury

Severn Trent has issued an apology after overrunning work caused the closure of Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury last night and early this morning.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We’d like to sincerely apologise to everyone affected by the traffic issues caused by our works overrunning on Ellesmere road this morning. Unfortunately, this was caused by temporary traffic signals not being available to replace the overnight road closure. The work is to install a new mains water connection.

“The work, again under temporary road closure from 7pm to 6am overnight, will continue tonight but will be replaced by temporary traffic signals prior to 6am tomorrow morning.”

Gary Parton, Shropshire Council traffic manager, said: “The extended road closure during morning peak traffic hours caused severe disruption this morning and generated lots of complaints. We will be working with Severn Trent Water to ensure, as far as reasonably practicable, this type of situation does not happen again.”