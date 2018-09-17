RAF Shawbury marks 78th anniversary of the Battle of Britain

The 78th anniversary of the Battle of Britain was marked by a number of special events around Shropshire on Sunday.

RAF Shawbury led the commemoration in Shrewsbury with a service at St Chad’s Church, parading the Squadron Standard of No Sixty (R) Squadron of the Defence Helicopter Flying School.

The Station Commander, Group Captain Chuck Norris laid a wreath as personnel from the base paraded at the Quarry Park Memorial with members of the local Royal Air Force Associations, Shropshire Air Crew Association and Royal Observer Corps Association. Also present were cadets from No 1119 (Shrewsbury) Air Cadet Squadron.

Group Captain Norris said: “RAF Shawbury is proud to honour all the airmen who fought, and those who died in the service of their country in the skies above Britain during those crucial weeks in 1940. Their legacy endures as the Royal Air Force commemorates its centenary continues to safeguard UK airspace and protect against threats from the air today.”