Man dies after being struck by bus in Telford

A 19-year-old man has died after being struck by a bus in the Sutton Hill area of Telford.

The collision happened around 8.55pm on Saturday, near to Hilda Hooke Close on Sutton Way.

Police are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances and are appealing for any witnesses to get in contact.

In particular, it’s believed a dark coloured car pulled out from Summerhill heading towards Sutton Hill Roundabout around the time of the collision. The vehicle was not involved in the collision but the driver may have seen what happened and police are keen for the driver to get in contact.

Any witnesses should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 782s 150918.