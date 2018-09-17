Cash stolen during burglary at Hawkstone Park Hotel

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to after a large amount of cash was stolen during a burglary at Hawkstone Park Hotel.

The burglary took place at around 4am on Friday 14 September when a forced entry was made to the fire exit near to the front entrance.

Three safes were stolen and later found by Police. A large amount of cash and 13 float bags remain unaccounted for.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “We would like to speak to the male pictured below in connection to the Burglary. If you know who the male is please contact West Mercia Police by calling 101 quoting incident number 81-S 140918 or contact Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team by email – marketdrayton.snt@westmercia.pnn.police.uk.”