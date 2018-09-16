Strong winds delay lift of new Telford footbridge section

A second attempt to lift a section of a new Telford footbridge is being planned after winds forced it to be delayed.

The lift was scheduled to begin at around 1.15am this morning but unpredictable winds saw contractors call off the operation for safety reasons.

A second lift is being planned for the early hours of Monday morning.

Should winds continue to be strong contingency plans are in place for a lift on the 18th or 19th and also the weekend of 22/23 September depending on conditions.

The main span of the new bridge which is 90m in length and weighs 230 tonnes will cross both the A442 Eastern Primary and Rampart Way dual carriageways.

It has been constructed on site adjacent to Rampart Way during the past three months.

When completed later this year the new footbridge will link Telford Central train station with Telford Town Centre.