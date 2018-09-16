Police grow concerned for missing Telford teenager

Police in Telford are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of the 15-year-old, who was last seen in Albrighton on Saturday 15 September.

Nicole Harris is described as being white, around 5ft 3in tall, of slim build, with long straight dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Nicole was thought to be wearing a yellow vest top, a blue tracksuit top, blue jeans with flowers on and blue Adidas trainers at the time of her disappearance.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning her whereabouts to call 101 quoting incident number 857S of 15 September.