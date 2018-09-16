Motorists delayed following A5 collision between Shrewsbury and Telford

Motorists faced delays on the A5 east between Shrewsbury and Telford for a time this afternoon following a collision.

The two car collision happened at just before 2pm with motorists being caught in several miles of tailbacks towards Shrewsbury’s Preston Island.

Emergency Service including West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police attended the scene.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury and Wellington along with an operations officer.

No persons were reported to be trapped with crews making the vehicles safe.

Traffic was able to pass the scene at just before 3pm although long delays continued for some time.