Teenager to stand trial after denying murder of Telford man

A teenager is to go on trial later this year charged with the murder of Telford man Derek Whyteside.

The 16-year-old pleaded not guilty to murder at Stafford Crown Court during a hearing today.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared by video link and was remanded in custody.

Derek Whyteside, aged 42, from Chesterfield Road in Dawley, was found unconscious on Withywood Drive, Malinslee at 4.30pm on 18 June. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He died two days later.

William Owens, 41, and Gareth Edward Owens, 39, both of Boulton Grange, Randlay, also appeared at Stafford Crown Court today. The men were given unconditional bail after pleading not guilty to affray.

A trial is due to begin on 5 November 2018.