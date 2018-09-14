Teams set to make a splash at Shrewsbury Coracle World Championships

The Macmillan Coracle World Championships 2018 take place in Shrewsbury today with around 50 teams taking part.

The annual event is now in its 11th year and is hosted at Pengwern Boat Club.

The relay race will see teams of four paddling across the River Severn in nothing more than small round boats, all in a bid to be crowned the Coracle World Champion.

The original coracle race was designed by Richard Bayliss as a way to provide a fun day out of the office whilst simultaneously raising funds for Macmillan.

It is an event like no other that will likely see most of its participants spending more time in the water than on their boats!

Shropshire house builders Galliers Homes have got on board as headline sponsors – in addition to entering a record-breaking ten teams in the event.

Louise Dwyer from Galliers explained that this was the fourth time that the firm had been involved in the championships.

“This year we will have an amazing ten teams of four participating, made up of staff, contractors and suppliers.

“We are delighted with everyone’s support. Macmillian is an absolutely brilliant cause close to many people’s hearts and I’m proud that the race is our firm’s main fundraiser for this year and that so many people are taking part.

“We have won trophies in the past for most money raised and best fancy dress costumes so this year we are going all out to collect even more sponsorship, involve as many people as possible, stay dry by not falling into the river and maybe even be crowned world champions!”

She added that in total Galliers had raised around £5,500 in sponsorship over the last three years.

Kate Thomas, the charity’s Shropshire fund raising manager said:

“We are very pleased that, after several years of taking part in the Coracle World Championships, Galliers have become the headline sponsors and are entering so many teams.

“The race is now in its 11th year, having to date raised over £230,000 for our charity in the county, and the aim is to smash quarter of a million pounds this year. A huge thank you to Galliers and we are all looking forward to another fantastic event.”