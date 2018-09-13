Three arrested following shooting of deer in Kinlet last month

Police have arrested three men after 18 deer were found shot dead on farmland in Kinlet on Saturday 4 August.

Around 20 officers, staff from the firearms licensing department and partners from environmental health and the food standards agency worked together to conduct early morning arrests of three males on suspicion of offences under the Deer Act.

All three were interviewed and released under investigation.

West Mercia Police says that further investigation work will now take place.

Inspector Jake Wright of West Mercia Police said: “The operation was in direct response to the unlawful killing of 18 deer on the 9 August and highlights our commitment to tackling rural crime.

“Three male’s assisted officers with our enquiries and have been released under investigation. The incident quite rightly attracted condemnation from across Worcestershire and I hope the positive action from police and partners sends a strong message to anyone else intent on committing crime within our countryside.”