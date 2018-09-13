Man charged with a firearms offence following raid in Oswestry

A man has been charged with attempting to possess a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life following a raid on a flat in Oswestry last week.

Kieran Prime, 21, appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court on September 8 before being remanded in custody.

A 19-year-old woman also arrested during the raid which took place last Thursday lunchtime has been released under investigation.

The pair were arrested when Officers from the Regional Organised Crime Unit West Midlands (ROCU WM) conducted a planned firearms operation on Oswald Road at around 12.40pm.

The joint operation was organised between Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) in which HSI Special Agents in Newark examined a parcel and discovered a concealed firearm and ammunition inside it.

Following on from this, investigators from ROCU WM then arranged for the delivery of that package to the address in Oswestry.

With assistance from West Mercia Police firearms officers pair believed to be responsible for attempting to import the firearm and ammunition into the country were arrested.