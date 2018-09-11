Pedestrian injured in Bridgnorth collision

A pedestrian suffered shoulder and head injuries after colliding with a car in Bridgnorth on Saturday.

A red Honda Jazz and the man in his 60s were in collision at the Listley Street junction with High Street at about 7.20pm.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The Midlands Air Ambulance attended the scene along with West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident 575S of 8 September. Please ask for the information to be passed on to PC Kevin Payne.