Future Fit: Consultation closes at midnight

It’s the final day to have your say on proposed changes to hospital services as the NHS Future Fit consultation comes to an end.

The consultation began at the end of May and closes at midnight today (Tuesday 11 September 2018).

NHS Future Fit is about improving the hospital services provided at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in Shrewsbury and the Princess Royal Hospital Telford to meet the needs of communities across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and mid Wales.

The consultation asks for the views of people across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and mid Wales on two options for delivering a new model of hospital care.

Option 1: The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital becomes an Emergency Care site and the Princess Royal Hospital becomes a Planned Care site (This is the CCGs’ preferred option).

Option 2: The Princess Royal Hospital becomes an Emergency care site and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital becomes a Planned Care site.

Under either option, both hospitals would have an Urgent Care Centre that is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week where patients would receive care for illnesses and injuries that are not life or limb-threatening but require urgent attention.

Over 14,000 people have submitted their response to the consultation so far. The public events have been attended by 900 people and 2,000 people have dropped into one of the pop-up displays.

Dr Simon Freeman, Accountable Officer at NHS Shropshire CCG, said:

“We know that many people have strong opinions on the future of our hospital services and this is reflected in the number of responses we’ve received so far. If you feel strongly about this too but you haven’t responded to the consultation yet, I would urge you to tell us what you think – it should only take around 10 minutes to complete our online survey.”

You can have your say by completing a survey online.