Driver threatened with knife during vehicle robbery near Cressage

A driver had his vehicle stolen after being threatened by two men whilst parked up in a layby near Cressage on Saturday.

Police were called at about 10.30pm by the driver who reported that his vehicle, a white Volkswagen Transporter, was driven away by two men who threatened him with what is believed to be a knife while he was standing outside the vehicle at a layby on the A458.

They also demanded his wallet which he did not hand over.

The vehicle was found abandoned on a country lane, just off the A458 in Cressage at about 11.15pm the same evening.

The men are described as dark skinned, average build, aged between 20 and 30, clean shaven and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the offence, or recognises the description of the men involved, is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident reference 848Ss of 8 September.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.