West Mercia Police to hire 100 additional officers

Policing in West Mercia will be boosted with the addition of an extra 100 new recruits, under plans from Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion to take officer numbers to over 2,000.

West Mercia Police will now start the process to recruit to the additional posts. This comes on top of existing recruitment plans for the force this year.

John Campion said: “I promised our communities that a greater proportion of the money they contribute towards policing would be spent on the vital frontline services we all value most.”

“Policing is not just a numbers game, however it is no secret that demand is increasing in all police forces. These additional officers will help ensure West Mercia’s communities get the service they need, and that the force has the resilience to cope with changing demands.”

“West Mercia still has efficiencies to find in the coming years, but I am able to make this investment in frontline services now through a combination of continued reform, effective use of reserves and council tax flexibility.”

“Our communities have been clear and consistent that they want visible and pro-active policing. I hope this decision demonstrates those voices are being heard, and acted upon”.

West Mercia Police Chief Constable Anthony Bangham said: “I welcome this announcement from our Police and Crime Commissioner and I’m grateful that he has responded positively to the operational needs of our force.”