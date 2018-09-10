Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision on A41 near Market Drayton

A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision on the A41 near Market Drayton yesterday.

The collision happened close to the junction with Marsh Lane at around 6pm on Sunday evening.

A Vauxhall Astra was travelling towards Hinstock and a Suzuki motorcycle was being ridden in the opposite direction in the direction of Newport when the two vehicles collided.

The rider of the motorbike – a man in his 50s – suffered serious injuries to his arms, back and legs and was taken to hospital.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but police would like to speak with any witnesses to the incident or people who saw the vehicles and the manner in which they were being driven prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 551S of 9 September.