Man rescued after being found at the bottom of cliff in Bridgnorth

A man has been rescued after being found at the bottom of a cliff in Bridgnorth last night.

Emergency services were called to High Rock, off the A442 at 10.15pm on Sunday.

Ambulance staff worked with firefighters to treat the man before he was lowered to safety using ropes.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “The man, who was in his 20s, was found at the bottom of a 25 metre cliff, though it wasn’t clear how he had come to be there.

“The man was complaining of back and shoulder pain. He was immobilised, had his injuries splinted and was given pain relief. The HART team then clipped the stretcher onto a rope system put in place by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service. The man was then lowered down a steep embankment before being taken to New Cross Hospital for further assessment and treatment.”

Ambulance staff also joined police and fire colleagues in a search of the area after reports that there could have been a second patient.

Nothing was found and ambulance staff were stood down at about 2.50am this morning.