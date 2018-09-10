Leading UK games retailer GAME returns to Shrewsbury

GAME, the UK’s leading games retailer, is to return to Shrewsbury after a six-month absence from the town.

The new store which opens this Friday will be on Shoplatch under Shrewsbury Market Hall, offering great deals on video games, consoles, phones, accessories and more.

The new Shrewsbury GAME Store Manager Rob Walker said: “It’s unbelievable to be back and a part of this amazing community. Myself and the staff would like to thank everyone who has made our return possible.

The focus was to always return to the strong and passionate community in Shrewsbury. We’re all very excited about returning to this town and we aim to do the community proud with the products and services we offer”

The new Shrewsbury store will be opening its doors for the first time at 9am Friday 14 September and will have exclusive opening day offers, deals and the chance to pick up a goodie bag for the first customers through the door.