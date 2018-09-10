JD Sports to open new store in Shrewsbury town centre

Leading sports retailer JD Sports is to open a new store in Shrewsbury’s Darwin Centre later this year.

The retailer and distributor of branded sportswear and fashionwear will open the new store in the former Monsoon unit before Christmas.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury Shopping Centres manager, said:

“Monsoon are to close their store in the Darwin Centre this month, but we’re delighted to confirm that JD Sports has agreed to take over the unit currently occupied by Monsoon.

“Monsoon have enjoyed a long history in Shrewsbury and I know they would like to thank their very loyal customer base for their support throughout the years. We’re pleased that their sister brand Accessorize will continue to trade from a prominent location on Pride Hill, showing that the business remains committed to Shrewsbury.

“JD Sports, a national retailer that appeals to people of all ages, represents a major coup for the Darwin Centre and Shrewsbury. We’re very excited to confirm that the new store will open ahead of the busy Christmas trading period and confident that it will attract large numbers of people to both the centre and to the town. We wish them every success.”