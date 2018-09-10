Driver fails to stop after colliding with mobility scooter in Oswestry

A man in his 70s was lucky not to have been injured after his mobility scooter was involved in a hit-and-run collision in Oswestry last week.

The incident happened at around 11am last Tuesday at the junction of Beatrice Street and Castle Street – at the bottom of Plough Bank.

The vehicle, reported to be a black 4×4, failed to stop and is believed to have left in the direction of Castle Street.

Police officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have seen a black 4×4 in the area, to please come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference 205s of 4 September 2018.