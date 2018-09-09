Police release CCTV images of missing Telford teenager

Police searching for a missing 16-year-old Telford girl have released new CCTV images of her.

Cindy Worthington was last seen around 10pm on Wednesday 5 September at an address in High Street in Ironbridge in Telford.

Officers have established she left Ironbridge and travelled in a taxi to Southwater in Telford town centre where she was seen on CCTV outside McDonald’s just after 11pm. She was later seen on CCTV outside Liquor Lab at around 11.15pm.

Enquiries to trace Cindy are continuing however police are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and are asking for the public’s help to locate her.

Detective Inspector Billy Scott is leading the enquiry to trace her. He said: “It’s now been almost four days since Cindy was last seen and, due to her age, we’re growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and would urge anyone who may have information about where she is to come forward and speak to us.

“If anyone was in Southwater in Telford town centre on Wednesday evening and saw her we want to hear from them as they may be able to help us to piece together her movements. Likewise, if Cindy sees our appeal I would urge her to please get in contact, we just want to make sure she is safe and well.”

Cindy is described as white, approximately 5ft 6 inches tall, medium build, with shoulder length dark brown hair, hazel eyes and has a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing black jeans, a pink and white crop top, a brown leather jacket with a fur collar and pink trainers.

Cindy or anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 810s 050918.