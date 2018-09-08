Man stabbed in Ellesmere

A man was stabbed following an incident in Ellesmere this morning.

The incident happened in New Wharf Road in Ellesmere around 12.15am this morning.

A 19 year old was sat in a stationery vehicle when he was approached by an unknown man who punched him. The 19 year old later realised he had suffered a stab wound. He received hospital treatment for his injuries which are not believed to be serious.

Enquiries are on-going into the incident and police are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Mathew Crisp, from Shropshire CID, said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area last night as it may help with our enquiries.”

Officers are in the area today to offer reassurance and carry out enquiries into the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 20s 080918 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.