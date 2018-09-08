Shrewsbury welcomes UK Recovery Walk

The UK Recovery Walk 2018 takes place in Shrewsbury today, with more than 5,000 people expected to take part.

The walk is one of the biggest celebrations of people in recovery, in the UK.

Leaving The Quarry Park at noon the walk will proceed along Victoria Avenue, Victoria Quay, Mardol Quay, Smithfield Road, Castle Gates, Castle Street, St Marys Street, Dogpole, Wyle Cop, High Street, Mardol Head, Shoplatch, St Johns Hill, St Chads Terrace and back into The Quarry.

As well as the walk there will be a host of activities and entertainment in The Quarry, including music, circus acts, music and performances. There will also be a marque with a range of organisations offering advice and information.

Organised by Faces and Voices of Recovery (FAVOR UK), the walk is held every September as part of International Recovery Month.

Annemarie Ward, CEO at FAVOR UK, said:

“We so excited to be welcoming thousands of individuals, families and organisations for our 10th anniversary of the FAVOR UK Recovery Walk in Shrewsbury on 8 September. Our event is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of individuals in recovery and acknowledge the work of prevention, treatment, and recovery support services.

“FAVOR UK Recovery walk is for everyone, so please do come along and join in the celebrations.”

Throughout September, as part of International Recovery Month, thousands of people in the UK and around the world will be organising local events celebrating the fact that recovery from addiction to alcohol and other drugs is a lived reality in their lives.

Shrewsbury’s Recovery Walk Steering group was successful in winning the bid to host the 10th anniversary of the annual event.

Lee Chapman, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult services, health and social housing, added:

“We are delighted to support the FAVOR UK Recovery Walk 2018. The inspirational event will show a hugely positive face of recovery, and will demonstrate the benefits recovery from substance use disorder brings to the community as a whole.

“Many people don’t think that someone they know or love or even themselves can become addicted to substances; however, becoming dependent on drugs and alcohol can happen to anyone.

“This event is for everyone, and we encourage as many people across Shropshire and the UK, to come and join in the celebrations in Shrewsbury, Shropshire on 8 September.”