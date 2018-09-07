Woman cut free from vehicle following collision on A41 at Bletchley

A woman was cut free from a car following a collision near Market Drayton this afternoon.

The incident happened at around 1pm on the A41 at Bletchley.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire appliances including the Rescue Tender from Hodnet, Market Drayton and Wellington along with an operations officer.

The elderly woman was trapped with firefighters releasing her using holmatro cutting equipment.

The Midlands Air Ambulance, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also at the scene.