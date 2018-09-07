Inpatient services at Shrewsbury MLU to be temporarily suspended

Inpatient services, including births, at Shrewsbury Midwife Led Unit (MLU) are to be temporarily suspended over the weekend.

The suspension will be in place from 8pm today until 8.30am on Monday 10 September.

Antenatal and postnatal outpatient services will continue.

Women booked to give birth at Shrewsbury MLU who go into labour during the suspension will be offered a birth at either Wrekin MLU or the Consultant Led Unit at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

If any women due to give birth at Shrewsbury MLU require support during this time they will be able to access a Midwife.

All women potentially affected by the suspension are being contacted.

Anthea Gregory-Page, Deputy Head of Midwifery at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs Shrewsbury MLU, said:

“Unfortunately, due to short-term staff sickness, it will be necessary to suspend inpatient services at Shrewsbury MLU from 8pm today until 8.30am on Monday. This is to ensure the safety of our mothers and babies. I would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”