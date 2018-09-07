Arriva to operate Bridgnorth 101 service

Arriva Midlands is to commence operating additional journeys across Bridgnorth from 10th September following the recent withdrawal of EasyCoach.

Route 101, which links Sydney Cottage and Grove Estate with Bridgnorth town centre, will offer hourly journeys Monday to Saturday to ensure passengers are able to maintain good education, employment and leisure connections across the local area.

Simon Mathieson, Area Managing Director for Arriva Midlands (North) said: “We take pride of the place we hold within local communities and are committed to ensuring we provide valuable transport links where they are most needed.

“We are honoured to be working in partnership with Shropshire Council to make sure these communities have access to the reliable and stable service that they rightly deserve once again.”

The 101 will operate every 60 minutes from Bridgnorth Sainsbury’s, and will also call at Low Town, Danesford Aldi, and the Severn Valley Railway.

Passengers should check timetables via the website or the Arriva Bus App when planning their journeys.

Tickets are available to purchase across the length of the route on-board or via Arriva’s m-ticket, which allows you to buy and store tickets on your mobile phone.