Appeal launched to locate missing Telford teenager

Police are appealing for help in tracing missing teenager Cindy Worthington who was last seen on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old girl was last seen at around 10pm on Wednesday evening at an address in Telford.

Cindy is described as white, approximately 5’6″ tall, of medium build, with shoulder length dark brown hair, hazel eyes, and a nose piercing.

She is believed to have been wearing black jeans, a pink and white crop top, a brown leather jacket with a fur collar and pink trainers.

She has connections to Birmingham, Handley and Worcester.

Detective Inspector William Scott from West Mercia Police said: “Cindy hasn’t been seen or heard from since Wednesday evening and we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

“We ask that anyone who may have seen her or has any information as to Cindy’s whereabouts call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 810s of 5 September.”