Van driver injured after colliding with tree in Harmer Hill

Officers are appealing for witnesses to a collision near to Harmer Hill in Shropshire on Wednesday morning.

The collision took place on the A528 at around 6.30am involving a silver coloured Ford Transit van. The vehicle was travelling in the direction of Shrewsbury, when it left the road and collided with a tree.

The 46-year-old male driver was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Police say his injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening at this time.

Witnesses sought

Officers investigating the collision would like to speak to the driver of a white van, possibly similar to an ‘old-style’ Ford Transit, which is believed to have been in the area at the time and may be able to assist with enquiries.

If anyone witnessed the collision or has any information which could assist with the investigation, please call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 58s of 5 September 2018.