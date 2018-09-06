Tanker fire closes A49 at Leebotwood

The A49 at Leebotwood has reopened following an earlier tanker fire which closed the road.

Police are using ‘stop and go’ at the scene to allow traffic to flow both ways.

The road had been closed between Church Stretton and Shrewsbury during rush hour following the fire which happened near the Pound Inn.

Despite the road reopening motorists are advised to expect long delays in the area.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene to ensure the fire does not reignite.

Six fire appliances were sent to the incident with large clouds of smoke seen rising into the sky.

Local residents were advised to keep their doors and windows closed at the height of the fire.