CQC takes enforcement action against Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has taken “urgent enforcement action” against the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

The trust was inspected by the Care Quality Commission last week following claims of staff shortages.

The inspection is reported to have revealed widespread concerns regarding the quality of patient care and safety.

The inspectorate has now given the trust notice, which gives the CQC the ability to either suspend the provider’s registration or impose restrictions on it.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust has a period of 28 days to appeal the notice.

Chief Executive of the Trust, Simon Wright said in a statement: “We have received notification from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) that they have imposed conditions on us in terms of the systems we have in place around patients who may present with sepsis or other deteriorating medical conditions in our Emergency Departments and of the environmental safety of our Emergency Department at the Princess Royal Hospital.

“Work on these areas had already begun before this notification and we will continue to work hard in these areas to reassure the CQC, and therefore our patients and staff, that these procedures are in place.”