Council progresses with Neighbourhood Development Plans

Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet is set to approve one Neighbourhood Development Plan and allow another to proceed to referendum when it meets on September 13.

The Neighbourhood Development Plan for Newport is able to be made following a local referendum which saw 84.5% of those who voted in favour.

The Lilleshall Neighbourhood Development Plan will be given the go ahead to proceed to referendum after a number of modifications recommended by an independent examiner.

Neighbourhood Development Plans were introduced as part of the Localism Act of 2011, which allows parish councils to produce a plan for their administrative area.

Plans have already been made in Telford and Wrekin for Madeley, Edgmond and Waters Upton. Neighbourhood Development Plans help to inform future planning decisions in a given parish.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Housing, said: “We are working with a number of town and parish councils across the borough to help them prepare their Neighbourhood Development Plan.

“This supports local communities to engage with and achieve a greater stake in the planning and development of their local area.”