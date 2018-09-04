Shropshire community projects benefit from the Big Lottery Fund

Twenty-two community projects across Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin are benefitting from recent National Lottery Funding.

This includes Bridgnorth Chamber of Commerce, which has been awarded just over £9,000 to create a park and ride service that is designed to support visitors and residents. The project aims to make the town centre more accessible and reduce traffic congestion.

In Telford, The MyFAM Project will benefit from just over £8,000. The project hosts weekly activity sessions for children with and without a disability. These sessions aim to reduce isolation and develop their self confidence and social skills to interact with their peers.

Other community projects to gain from the funding includes Oswestry & Borders Flower Club and Coalbrookdale & Ironbridge Community Centre Association which will be upgrading toilets at the centre.

In south Shropshire funding went to projects including an outdoor play area at Burford Preschool; refurbishment of Bitterley Village Hall; an outdoor canopy for Stottesdon Primary School; renovation project at Crowsmill Craft Centre; refurbishment of Nash Parish Hall; funding for the park and ride service for Bridgnorth; support for Ludlow Assembly Rooms; and two community defibrillators for Astley Abbotts.

More than 2,250 community projects across England are receiving a share this quarter as almost £60 million in National Lottery funding is awarded.

James Harcourt, England Grant-Making Director at the Big Lottery Fund, said:

“Thanks to National Lottery players, communities large and small are able to get the funding they need to bring their great ideas to life. Every time someone buys a National Lottery ticket it raises vital funds that help make a difference to hundreds of people’s lives.

“We’re delighted to be able to support projects like Bears Wheelchair Basketball Club, which is a fantastic example of people coming together to use their ambitions and aspirations to create something wonderful for their local community.”