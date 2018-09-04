Duck sculptures raise more than £30,000 for charity

Giant duck sculptures were sold off at an auction in Telford last night raising more than £20,000 for charity.
More than 300 people attended the event at Charlton School in Wellington which saw the ten giant ducks and seven miniature ducks being auctioned off.
The hand-painted ducks were previously on display as part of the community art trail Lets Go Quackers in Ironbridge and Telford’s Southwater which also raised over £10,000.
The money from both the auction and trails, which is just over £30,000, will be divided between Severn Hospice and the Jayne Sergeant Foundation.
We’re so happy 🐤
We’ve raised over £31,000✔️
10’s of thousands of visitors came to see us at Ironbridge & Southwater✔️
Given countless smiles✔️
Loving forever homes found✔️
What a fun Spring/Summer- Community at its best
TY all & PIYHSF @TelfordWrekin for believing💛 pic.twitter.com/tXmMEQgYJc
— #LetsGoQuackers Free Accessible Community ArtTrail (@LetsGoQuackers) September 4, 2018