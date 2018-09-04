Duck sculptures raise more than £30,000 for charity

Giant duck sculptures were sold off at an auction in Telford last night raising more than £20,000 for charity.

More than 300 people attended the event at Charlton School in Wellington which saw the ten giant ducks and seven miniature ducks being auctioned off.

The hand-painted ducks were previously on display as part of the community art trail Lets Go Quackers in Ironbridge and Telford’s Southwater which also raised over £10,000.

The money from both the auction and trails, which is just over £30,000, will be divided between Severn Hospice and the Jayne Sergeant Foundation.