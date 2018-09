The driver of a car suffered only minor injuries after it ended up on its roof near Much Wenlock this morning.

The incident happened on the A458 at Harley Bank at just after 8am.

A man in his 70s was dealt with by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury and Wellington following reports that a person was trapped. On arrival, they were only required to make the vehicle safe.

West Mercia Police also attended the collision.