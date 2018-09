The A5 north of Oswestry was closed for a time this morning after a lorry shed a load of milk.

The incident happened on the A5 Chirk bypass at just before 5.30am, with a large quantity of milk reported to have been spilt on the carriageway.

North Wales Fire & Rescue Service and the Highways England worked at the scene to clean up the carriageway.

The road was closed between Gledrid and Halton roundabouts with motorists diverted through Chirk.

The route was reopened at around 8.30am.