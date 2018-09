Police are appealing for information after a street robbery took place in Shrewsbury at the weekend.

The incident happened at 6am on Saturday 1 September.

A man was approached by a group of males aged between 17 and 20 who attacked him near to the Spar convenience store and The Crown in Coleham.

Detectives are investigating and appealing for information.

Anyone with information should contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 153s 010918 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.