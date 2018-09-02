Woman cut free following two car collision near Craven Arms

A woman was cut free following a two vehicle collision near Craven Arms on Sunday afternoon.

One of the vehicles ended up on its side following the crash which happened on Mill Lane in Diddlebury at around 12.45pm.

Fire crews including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Craven Arms and Ludlow.

The woman was cut free by firefighters using Holmatro cutting equipment to release the casualty who was conveyed to hospital.

West Midlands Air Ambulance and West Midlands Ambulance Service were at the scene along with West Mercia Police.