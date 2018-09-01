Street Champions and volunteers to take part in Big Wrekin Clean Up

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Street Champions will be joining volunteers from local community and friends groups to clean up the Wrekin on 10 September.

Big Wrekin Clean Up Together, these local heroes will clear the litter that gets left behind in the beauty spot over the busy summer months.

Earlier this year, the Telford Friends of the Shropshire Way, which is a collaboration between the Street Champions, Friends of Dothill LNR and Wellington Walkers are Welcome, adopted the stretch of the Shropshire Way that runs through Wellington and undertaking regular clean ups.

The Wrekin is the centre point of the Telford stretch and the September clean up represents the first time that all of the groups have got together in one spot.

Carolyn Healy, Street Champion and member of Telford Friends of the Shropshire Way, said: “All of us are doing our bit to keep the area tidy, which is great for the environment and also keeps us fit. Meeting new people who share my love of the Wrekin has, for me, been an added bonus. They’re a great bunch of people and we have a lot of fun.”

Cllr Raj Mehta, Mayor of the Borough of Telford and Wrekin, will be lending a hand on the day. He said: “It’s fantastic to see the volunteers and staff from Telford & Wrekin Council coming together to make a difference. Good also to see local businesses supporting us too – Reconomy has kindly agreed to provide a skip on the day and Buckatree Hotel is providing refreshments for the volunteers.

“I have to say though, that I do wish people would take greater care when they are out enjoying the countryside. Let’s hope the Big Wrekin Clean Up will raise awareness of the issue and encourage everyone to take their rubbish home with them, as well as perhaps think about volunteering themselves.”

The Big Wrekin Clean Up is on 10 September from 9.30am to noon. Volunteers will be meeting at the Buckatree Hall Hotel and anyone who fancies helping out is most welcome to just turn up on the day. The clean up is the first event on the Wellington Walking Festival which runs until 16 September. Schedule of all festival events here.