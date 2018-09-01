RAF Shawbury personnel on parade three times this weekend

Personnel from RAF Shawbury will be exercising their Freedom in three Shropshire towns this weekend.

Having been granted the freedom of the towns of Wem, Market Drayton and Shrewsbury a number of years ago it was agreed that it would be fitting to share the Centenary of the RAF with the residents of these towns as a gesture of thanks for their continued support.

Two flights of personnel from RAF Shawbury along with the Standard Party of Number 60 Squadron will march through the towns with bayonets fixed, Standards Flying and accompanied by a full marching band.

The history behind granting freedom of a town goes back to Roman times. The action of a town conferring upon a unit, ‘Freedom of Entry with swords drawn, bayonets fixed, drums beating, bands playing and Colours or Standards flying’, dates from the time when fortress walls were necessary to protect the inhabitants of the city from incursions. Bodies of armed men were refused entry to the city unless the citizens were confident that they meant no harm. Thus, the granting of permission for a formed body of armed men to enter a city became a mark of the trust and confidence in which the body was held by the citizens. Today, it is the highest honour that a town can bestow on the Royal Air Force.

Station Commander at RAF Shawbury, Group Captain Chuck Norris said:

“RAF Shawbury has a rich history spanning over 100 years within the county of Shropshire. All three towns honoured us by granting us the freedom to their towns and we are thrilled to be able to say thank you for their continued support from everyone based at RAF Shawbury. I hope as many people as possible manage to watch these parades when we have over 100 personnel marching through the towns of Wem, Market Drayton and Shrewsbury. In this 100th year of the Royal Air Force it is our way of Celebrating, Commemorating and hopefully Inspiring pride in the Service and our local towns.”