Police issue warning over bogus callers following theft in Market Drayton

Police are warning residents to be on their guard to bogus callers following an incident in Market Drayton.

The warning comes after a man called at a house in Market Drayton on Thursday claiming he needed to check the back of the property to install wind turbines.

The occupant showed him to the back, however, when she returned to the address another man was leaving the address. After both men had left the occupant discovered cash had been stolen.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and police are appealing for witnesses.

Officers are also urging people to be vigilant.

DC Marv Choudhury said: “These callers will use ways to distract the occupant, making up stories to get into the house and then when they’re inside stealing anything valuable that may be on display. Often, their stories are very convincing and the occupant will have no reason not to think they are genuine but we really want people to be on their guard.

“If in any doubt don’t let them in, a genuine caller will not mind coming back another time when you’ve had chance to check their credentials or arranged to have a relative, friend or neighbour there too.”

Any witnesses, or anyone in Market Drayton who thinks they may have been visited by these men, is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 479s 300818 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police have issued the following advice on protecting yourself from distraction burglary:

– Beware of anyone who says they are in a hurry – if in doubt, call a neighbour or friend.

– Check to see who is at the door by using your door viewer, or looking through a front window.

– Always put the chain on before you open the door as this is a barrier against unwanted callers.

– When an unexpected caller claims they work for one of the utility companies, they must be able to quote your password and unique customer number and produce an identity card:

– All of the utility companies operate password schemes – contact the customer services department and set up a password with them. Make a note of your customer number, which can be found at the top of the utility bill and keep it handy – this number is unique to your household.

– As added proof of identity, genuine tradespeople should carry an identification card with their photograph on – check this carefully and keep the chain on.

– If you’re unsure about the caller’s identity telephone the company the caller claims to represent, but don’t rely on them giving you the number as it may be false – genuine callers won’t mind waiting.

– If you’re still unsure, ask the caller to come back later so that you can arrange for a friend or relative to be present.