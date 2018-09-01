Firefighters rescue cat from engine bay of car in Telford

Firefighters rescued a cat from the engine bay of a car in Telford last night.

The cat had become trapped between the radiator and front grill of the car.

Firefighters from Telford Central were called to the car parked at Woodrows in Woodside at just after 8.30pm.

The cat was released from the car and left in the care of the RSPCA.

Firefighters rescue dog in Newport

Earlier on Friday, a dog was rescued by firefighters after it became impaled on metal railings in Newport.

Firefighters were called to the incident on Greenacres Way at around 2.15pm.

A crew from Newport released the dog using hydraulic cutting equipment before the arrival of a vet.