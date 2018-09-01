Council extends tender deadline for Commissioning Body to run child sexual exploitation inquiry

Telford & Wrekin Council has extended the deadline for choosing a Commissioning Body for its independent inquiry into child sexual exploitation.

The Commissioning Body for the independent inquiry is being chosen by an open tender process, meaning that any organisation with the right skills and experience can bid for this work.

Originally the council had hoped to have this done by the end of August but after listening to feedback from the Survivors Committee, as well as potential bidders, the council said it became clear this was too optimistic.

The council has now extended the time for choosing the Commissioning Body by two months, so that bidding closes at the end of October, with the contract awarded in early November. Once the Commissioning Body is appointed they will then select the Independent Chair.

A Holly Project spokesperson said: “The Holly Project has a representative on the Survivors Committee and we’re pleased that victims and survivors of child sexual exploitation in Telford are working with the council and are able to be very clear about what they want from the Independent Inquiry. As a result, the council is making changes to the inquiry tender documents to make it better for them.

“It’s really important that this inquiry isn’t rushed and that everyone takes the time to get the best and most appropriate organisation as the Commissioning Body. This should ensure there is a fully independent process that we hope will provide the answers survivors are looking for.”

Councillor Lee Carter said, cabinet member responsible for the Independent Inquiry, said: “The Survivors Committee is crucially important in ensuring that the independent inquiry reflects the needs and concerns of victims and survivors of child sexual exploitation and that we all acknowledge the pain that they have and continue to feel.

“We have taken their comments on board, as well as feedback from potential bidders and feel it is in everybody’s interests to extend the deadline for the appointment of the Commissioning Body.

“Any organisation who is interested now has the time to fully explain why they are the right people for the job.”