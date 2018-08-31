Woman airlifted to hospital after car and a tractor collide near Wem

A woman has been airlifted to hospital following a collision between a car and a tractor near Wem.

The crash happened at the junction of the B5063 and B4397 at just after 6pm on Thursday evening.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered a car that had suffered significant damage in a collision with a tractor.

“There were two patients from the car. The driver, a woman in her 30s, was still inside the vehicle and had to be assisted out by the fire service.

“Following assessment from ambulance staff, she was treated for an arm injury and cuts to the face. She was immobilised and given pain relief before being flown to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment.

“The passenger in the car, a teenage male, had managed to get himself out of the vehicle prior to the arrival of ambulance staff. He was treated for hip pain and cuts to his arm but was able to be discharged at the scene.

“The tractor driver was uninjured in the incident.”