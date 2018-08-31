Opening of Travelodge marks new phase in Southwater development

A new 68 room Travelodge hotel opened in Telford yesterday marking another milestone in the £250m development of Southwater.

The opening of the hotel, which has created 15 new jobs, is part of Phase 2 of the Southwater development, which included the opening of Southwater Square earlier this year.

The new 68-room Travelodge hotel represents an investment of £6 million for Telford & Wrekin Council and is set to further increase the number of visitors to Southwater, with annual footfall already estimated at 770,000 visitors.

Research shows that the opening of the new hotel will boost the local economy annually by £2 million – with customers spending in local businesses whilst staying over.

Telford & Wrekin Council Leader Councillor Shaun Davies said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Travelodge to Southwater – it’s another key part of a vibrant and modern centre right in the heart of Telford, packed with exciting attractions and close to one of the UK’s busiest conference venues and best Town Parks.

“Through our Growth Fund, the Council has invested to build the new hotel of which it is now landlord, which will provide a further boost to the borough’s economy.

“This has created new jobs and an asset that will generate extra income for the Council for many years to come, to help protect key frontline services for our residents, particularly as our budget continues to be cut.

“As Telford celebrates its 50th anniversary, through our events and attractions in the new Southwater Square we are attracting many more leisure and business visitors to Telford and this new hotel investment will provide these visitors with more choice to suit varying requirements and budgets.

“The recent announcement that House of Fraser will remain in Telford and the £55m investment by the Shopping Centre to deliver a new retail fashion quarter reinforces the success of the Centre.”

James Hellewell, Travelodge Chief Technology Officer said:

“We are delighted to be working together with forward-thinking local authorities like Telford & Wrekin to help support their regeneration.

“Adding a second Travelodge in the town centre will help attract new business and leisure visitors to the area and boost the local economy. It’s a great way to celebrate Telford’s 50th anniversary.”