Soldier war memorial stolen in Market Drayton

A metal soldier silhouette marking the centenary of the end of the First World War has been stolen in Market Drayton.

West Mercia Police say the memorial was stolen from Pheonix Bank over the weekend.

The life-sized six foot high Tommie is part of a nationwide art installation called ‘There But Not There’ which aims to place silhouettes, representing those who made the ultimate sacrifice, around the country as part of a First World War commemoration.

More than 1,000 of the sculptures have been sold in the UK and overseas with each requiring a donation of £750.

Officers investigating the theft would like to hear from anyone who has information, you can call 101 or contact @CrimestoppersUK anonymously.